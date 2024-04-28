Video: WWE's Kevin Owens Visits Pittsburgh Zoo, Feeds Animals, Roasts Fellow Stars

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has an extremely busy schedule as part of the WWE roster, but the former WWE Universal Champion recently got the chance to take some time to relax by spending time with the animals at Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

During his time at the zoo, Owens met a number of different animals from all over the world. He started off with a red panda, who Owens noted has become extremely popular over the past 10 years much like he has. He fed the red panda out of his hand, which he compared to long-time friend and partner Sami Zayn thanks to the red hair and the fact that he loves eating out of Owens' hand. He then walked past an otter, which he also said looked like Zayn, as well as Dominik Mysterio, but Owens admitted that he would never boo an otter.

He then met a number of kangaroos, which reminded him a lot of Grayson Waller for obvious reasons, before meeting Lewis, a giraffe who is something of a local celebrity. Owens and Lewis bonded over greens, and their mutual hatred of zebras since they look like referees. The WWE Superstar rounded off his trip by saying that he thoroughly enjoyed himself, although he would have liked to have seen a lion with wings since there was a statue of the same animal outside the zoo entrance.

Owens will now turn his attention to the April 29 edition of "WWE Raw" where he will be part of the second pool of superstars who will learn where they will wrestle for the foreseeable future as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. The former WWE Universal Champion has been part of the "SmackDown" brand for the past twelve months, but he did make a number appearances on "Raw" when he was one half of the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions with Sami Zayn.