Jim Ross Shares His Views On AEW Holding More PPVs

AEW was once known for its reduced pay-per-view schedule compared to its competitors like WWE, but the company is moving toward more monthly events. AEW President Tony Khan believes 2024 is an "important year" for the company for continued growth. Meanwhile, AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed the increased pay-per-view schedule on an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast.

"In today's world, a month is an eternity and today's quick process mindset that we're seemingly all in," Ross said. "Tony Khan hired me back to do pay-per-views. I'm tickled to death to be there on them. So once a month is great for me, personally. I hope that somewhere along the way there's another assignment or two thrown in there at times, be there on 'Dynamite' or 'Collision.' I love working with Schiavone; it's not that I don't like working with Excalibur, he's very good, he's our ace announcer right now and he's earned that accolade. He works his a** off."

Ross explained that while Khan has him booked to contribute to pay-per-views once a month, he would love to do more. Ross was re-signed for a year in 2024 following various health issues. He believes it's realistic to think 2024 may be his final year, but for now, he said he'll be at the monthly shows.

"I would not be surprised that somewhere down the road, I suggested this to time, maybe me doing a 'Collision' on the go-home show, the last 'Collision' before the pay-per-view Sunday," he said. "I think that might be a thought. You know how us old carny types are, we're just trying to get ourselves booked."

