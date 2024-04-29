Backstage Reaction To AEW's Tony Khan Calling WWE The 'Harvey Weinstein' Of Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan ruffled feathers over the weekend following his comments about WWE, comparing the company to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The co-founder of Miramax was jailed for 23 years in 2020 after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault but had made headlines recently after his rape convictions were overturned. Khan's comments haven't been taken lightly by people in WWE, or in AEW for that matter, according to Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"I can tell you from talking to people in AEW and obviously WWE, people thought it was ridiculous that he said it," Alvarez said. "I heard people in AEW saying the same thing, a lot of it. One of the things is that there's how well you either believe that Vince [McMahon] was the only one who was bad, or the entire company is horrible. The reality is neither; it is not either Vince is the one bad guy and now he's gone, and the reality is that it's not the entire company."

Alvarez noted that while WWE is named as a defendant in the Janel Grant lawsuit, most people in the company have nothing to do with it. When employees hear Khan making comments comparing the whole company to a convicted sex offender, they take exception, as do people in AEW who have friends and family members in WWE. Both companies have taken shots at each other for many years, to the point where Alvarez stated that if Khan wants to take a shot at WWE, he has every right to.

