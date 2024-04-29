AEW Star Kenny Omega Questions Tony Khan Wearing A Neck Brace To The NFL Draft

AEW President Tony Khan became the latest victim of The Elite on the April 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite. After Jack Perry returned to the company and cost FTR the AEW Tag Team Championships at Dynasty, giving Dax Harwood a concussion in the process, Perry assaulted Khan after being reinstated, which led to The Young Bucks hitting the Meltzer Driver on the AEW President.

Advertisement

Khan then showed up to the NFL Draft wearing a neck brace, where he did all of his interviews, and all of the picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, while visibly injured. This caught former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega off guard, as he was asked on a Twitch stream what he thought of the Casino Gauntlet match from the same episode as The Elite's attack on Khan.

"I can't lie, I didn't watch the product," Omega said. "I have no clue what happened, no idea, and the next I see, Tony shows up to the draft with a neck brace on! What's going on?"

Omega will make his highly anticipated return to AEW this Wednesday for the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of Winnipeg. It's unclear what Omega will be doing as he is still recovering from diverticulitis. However, now that his former stablemates have laid their hands on Khan, Omega might want to get into ring shape sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Khan wore the neck brace for the April 27 editions of "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage," but he won't wear it for much longer. The brace will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to support the "Run Rich Run" program.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.