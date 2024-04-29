AEW's Kenny Omega Names The Wrestlers He'd Want To Induct Him Into Hall Of Fame

Given his successful stints in DDT, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AEW, there is almost no question that Kenny Omega will eventually be inducted into some sort of Hall of Fame. Omega is one of the most successful gaijin wrestlers in the history of Japan, becoming the first non-Japanese wrestler to win the G1 Climax tournament, becoming the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and once he had nothing left to prove, he helped found All Elite Wrestling, which has become the second largest promotion in the entire world. During a recent Twitch stream, Omega was asked who would induct him if he was to be inducted into a Hall of Fame, to which the former AEW World Champion only had one name on his mind.

"I guess it depends on what kind of Hall of Fame that it was, because if it was being held in Japan, obviously it's got to be [Kota] Ibushi," Omega said. "Ibushi's got to be the first one to do it, there's no way I couldn't...I couldn't not have Ibushi induct me at that point."

Omega noted that if he was to be inducted into a Hall of Fame located in North America, he has a whole host of people he has made connections with over the years that would be a great fit. He mentioned people like WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, as well as long-time friend Sami Zayn, but when The Young Bucks were mentioned by his Twitch chat, he said they are bad guys. Omega has already been inducted into one hall of fame already, becoming a member of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2020 thanks to his contributions to Japanese and American wrestling, as well as his many accolades worldwide.

