WWE Disputes Report That The Rock Was 3 Hours Late To WWE WrestleMania 40

After a report in "The Wrap," detailing what was described as "chronic tardiness" on the part of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the set of "Red One," also included allegations that Johnson was three hours late to WrestleMania 40, WWE was quick to come to the defense of the "People's Champion" and TKO board member. "Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run," Chris Legentil, WWE's head of global communications and talent relations lead, told Wrestling Inc.

Wrestling Inc. sources inside WWE reiterated that Johnson had no problems with lateness or issues of any kind during his recent program with new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Johnson was late to an appearance for fans at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend, but that was attributed to other WWE commitments as well as Philadelphia traffic as he made his way to the venue. That all seemed to be smoothed over, for the most part, as Rock leaned into his "Final Boss" heel persona in addressing attendees. "You're booing because The Rock was a little late, that's why you're booing?" he asked the crowd. "[The Rock] was watching YouTube, watching (Philadelphia Eagles quarterback) Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again."

"The Wrap" report cited a slew of production issues, including Johnson's tardiness and "lack of professionalism on set," leading to a final budget over $250 million for the film. An Amazon MGM spokesperson denied the allegations toward Johnson, saying, "Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on 'Red One.' Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false."