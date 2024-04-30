Backstage Update On WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Injury Status

This past Friday on a special 2024 Draft edition of "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes wrestled Carmelo Hayes in the main event, with some fans believing that the Undisputed WWE Champion may have injured his shoulder during the bout. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," reporter Dave Meltzer shared what he has heard regarding Rhodes in the wake of "SmackDown."

"He's not listed as injured," Meltzer said. "They never mentioned it on TV, so it's not a worked injury either, you know what I mean? It's not like it's some storyline because it was never mentioned."

Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez then pointed out that Rhodes wasn't present on last night's "WWE Raw," meaning a reference to an injury could be held off until Friday's "SmackDown." However, with Rhodes set to main event the company's next premium live event against AJ Styles on Saturday, Meltzer believes WWE would have revealed the fact that Rhodes had an injury, storyline or otherwise.

"I was told it is not listed as a real injury, so whatever it was, it might just be ... something minor," Meltzer continued. "It might be nothing at all. It's probably nothing at all significant."

Following his non-title victory against Hayes, Rhodes faced off with Styles, the two men shaking hands as the episode went off the air. Rhodes is now preparing to defend his title against Styles at WWE Backlash, taking place in Lyon, France on May 4 — presuming the champion is healthy and able to perform. In addition to Rhodes vs. Styles, the show is scheduled to include Damian Priest defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton in a WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat, and more.

