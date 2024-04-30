WWE Star Grayson Waller Trolls Angelo Dawkins Over LA Lakers Loss

While Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have formed a string of victories in recent weeks, the same cannot be said for Dawkins' beloved NBA team – the Los Angeles Lakers. On Monday night, the Lakers came face-to-face with the Denver Nuggets in game five of the first-round NBA playoffs, with the Nuggets heading into the game with a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately for the Lakers (and Dawkins), the Nuggets continued their winning ways with a nail-biting 108-106 victory to advance in the 2024 playoffs.

Like many Lakers fans, this development sparked a mix of anger and disappointment for Dawkins, as he posted a photograph of himself (via X) slumped down on a couch while covered up with a Lakers jersey. Dawkins' emotions were further personified when he captioned the post with a series of angry-cussing emojis.

As Dawkins continues to mourn the Lakers' loss, WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller, on the other hand, is seemingly amused by it, as he issued a trollish response to Dawkins' social media post. "What do the Lakers, [Cincinnati] Bengals, [Ohio State] Buckeyes and Street Profits have in common? None of them have the talent to win a championship in 2024," Waller wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What do the Lakers, Bengals, Buckeyes and Street Profits have in common? None of them have the talent to win a championship in 2024 🤣 https://t.co/GKRlxf1k2o — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) April 30, 2024

Waller's comment on championship wins also comes three days before Dawkins and Montez Ford — together known as The Street Profits — challenge Waller and Austin Theory for the WWE Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown." The Street Profits, of course, are no stranger to gold, as they've previously held the "WWE NXT," "WWE Raw," and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships. Their last reign, however, ended over three years ago, making this title match all the more crucial for The Street Profits.