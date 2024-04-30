Kevin Sullivan Opens Up About AEW Star Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has had one of the longest careers in pro wrestling, and due to this, the veteran has not just captured gold many times but also reinvented himself in an attempt to stay relevant. In a recent "Tuesday with The Taskmaster" episode, Kevin Sullivan commented on Jericho's many gimmicks and whether he's done a good job of staying relevant.

"He has been the ultimate chameleon in the wrestling business," Sullivan praised. "He's been able to change and keep up with the times. He makes negatives positives. He's done an incredible job."

Jericho might have many detractors, but he has quite a number of online fans who still believe that he deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Outside of Billy Gunn, an AEW star has yet to be welcomed into WWE's Hall of Fame. During an episode of his podcast, "Talk is Jericho," a month ago, Jericho commented on Halls of Fame and interestingly criticized the notion entirely, going so far as to slam the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

However, in an appearance on "Gabby AF" around the same time, Jericho was asked if he'd ever consider going back to WWE and whether he considers retirement. Much to the dismay of his detractors, the veteran claimed he doesn't see retirement as a reality anytime soon, but on the topic of WWE, he seemed to view the promotion in a new light and didn't answer about whether he'd go back.

