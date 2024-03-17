AEW's Chris Jericho Comments On Retirement, If He Ever Wants To Go Back To WWE

Sting had his final match at AEW Revolution 2024, defeating The Young Bucks alongside Darby Allin before riding off into the sunset and calling it a career. However, one veteran with no plans to follow suit is Chris Jericho, who told "Gabby AF" that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

"I don't really think about that sort of thing; I kinda just live in the now. You talked being 33 years in the wrestling industry; I'm like, 'Wow, really? It doesn't feel that way,' because I can still have the best match on any given show. Not every night, but you know, a couple of weeks ago, I wrestled [Konosuke] Takeshita, and that was the best match of the show. You look through like, 'Okay, there are still great moments for Jericho, a lot that I can do.'"

While Jericho doesn't understand the point of the WWE Hall of Fame, many fans and pundits expect him to receive the honor someday. However, his current allegiance to AEW could make that difficult, and the Fozzy frontman insists that he's in no rush to part ways with the promotion he's currently part of and return to WWE for any reason.

"I had a great 20 years there, but I've had a great going on five years here in AEW; I love working here, like I love working with Tony Khan. And WWE is completely different animal now than it was when I left in 2017... So it's not something that I really thought about."

Despite this, Jericho claimed he'd never rule out returning to his old stomping grounds. Jericho signed a new AEW deal in 2022 and expanded his backstage role, and he remains a regular fixture on weekly television.