The Undertaker On Cody Rhodes Voicemail In Wee Hours After WWE WrestleMania 40
Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania 40, capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of night two, was a win for the history books of WWE. Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns was fought under "Bloodline Rules," and involved the interference of not just Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the Bloodline, but also John Cena, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker.
"The Dead Man" recently spoke about his WrestleMania appearance on an episode his "Six Feet Under" podcast, and also talked about receiving an early morning message from Rhodes after his victory. Undertaker said he got a voicemail from Rhodes around 4 a.m. following WrestleMania, and he only understand "about half" of it.
"I believe he was having a good time that night. Well deserved," he laughed. "He has come full circle... I didn't see him developing in to the sports entertainer that he has become. Another example of motivation and not being content with where you're at, and learning. A lot of guys come in to WWE before they're ready and end up leaving, and leaving unhappy... I'm pretty sure that he left probably the same way... Man, did he figure things out. I mean, on both sides, from a marketing aspect, the business aspect of it, to connecting with his audience. He's just not the same person that left."
RHODES' NEW LIFESTYLE
The Undertaker said that Rhodes' life, though he had already been busy while chasing Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Championship, has already changed. He said that Rhodes immediately became the face of the company with the victory. The WWE Hall of Famer is confident that Rhodes is going to be a "workhorse" with the championship, and defend it a lot.
"He is now the one that's doing the late night shows. He's the one that is the spokesman," Undertaker said. "Life changes... he was already doing quite a bit of that kind of stuff as it was, but now, it just exponentially grows. His calendar definitely gets a lot fuller. I think knowing him and his connection with his audience is, he's going to work a lot because he wants to."
Rhodes' first title defense will be at Backlash in Lyon, France on Saturday. Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against veteran AJ Styles, who defeated LA Knight for a shot at "The American Nightmare." The pair are set to have a face-to-face meeting, after their contract signing on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," on Friday.
