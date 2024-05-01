The Undertaker On Cody Rhodes Voicemail In Wee Hours After WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania 40, capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of night two, was a win for the history books of WWE. Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns was fought under "Bloodline Rules," and involved the interference of not just Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the Bloodline, but also John Cena, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker.

Advertisement

"The Dead Man" recently spoke about his WrestleMania appearance on an episode his "Six Feet Under" podcast, and also talked about receiving an early morning message from Rhodes after his victory. Undertaker said he got a voicemail from Rhodes around 4 a.m. following WrestleMania, and he only understand "about half" of it.

"I believe he was having a good time that night. Well deserved," he laughed. "He has come full circle... I didn't see him developing in to the sports entertainer that he has become. Another example of motivation and not being content with where you're at, and learning. A lot of guys come in to WWE before they're ready and end up leaving, and leaving unhappy... I'm pretty sure that he left probably the same way... Man, did he figure things out. I mean, on both sides, from a marketing aspect, the business aspect of it, to connecting with his audience. He's just not the same person that left."

Advertisement