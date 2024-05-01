Dave Meltzer Speculates On Future Of WWE Women's Tag Titles

The 2024 WWE Draft is officially over and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are set to have a new home. After spending a year on "WWE SmackDown," Asuka and Kairi Sane, as well as the rest of Damage CTRL, were drafted to "WWE Raw," which will be their permanent home after Backlash on May 4. However, they might not be the champions by the time the brands lock as they will face Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash.

Cargill was drafted to "WWE Smackdown" while Belair was drafted to "WWE Raw" during the 2024 draft, which Dave Meltzer claimed on Wrestling Observer Radio is a potential reason why he thinks they are leaving Lyon, France as the new champions.

"I would presume Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are winning the tag team titles...so they'll be on both brands anyway," Meltzer said.

Asuka and Sane were the only champions eligible to be drafted as the rest of the main roster champions were locked to the specific brands they were already a part of. The titles are set to float between the two main roster brands, as well as NXT, meaning that "WWE Raw" and "WWE Smackdown" would have one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions each if Cargill and Belair won.

If Belair was to walk out of Backlash as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, she would become ninth woman to become a WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion having already held both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships. As for Cargill, she is yet to be pinned or submitted in WWE since her debut in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, where she made it to the final three.

