Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Tony Khan Taking A Bump On AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan is not a wrestler, he's not even an athlete, but he has been around sports all of his life and has been around the wrestling business at the executive level for nearly five years. However, his run of no physicality came to an end on the April 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite" when he was not only punched by Jack Perry, but he was given a Meltzer Driver by The Young Bucks, leaving him in a neck brace and unable to travel to the company's upcoming event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. On the latest "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett said he has no problem with his boss, but there is one regret he has about The Elite versus Khan story so far.

"Authority figures in wrestling since the beginning of time have always toted an a** whooping," Jarrett said. "I only have one regret so far in the story, and we're a long way, I hope so, from finishing the story...would you love to see the last outlaw wrap a guitar around Tony Khan's head?"

Jarrett was of course joking about hitting Khan with a guitar, but he and his co-host Conrad Thompson agreed that because Khan is such a divisive figure amongst wrestling fans, him getting beaten down by The Elite benefits everyone.

"The definition of a good deal in the professional wrestling industry is a win, win, win," Jarrett continued. "There's three components, you've got to have the protagonist side and the antagonist side, or the heel and babyface. You've got to have talent, and you've got to mix it all together, but the biggest winner of all has to be the fans...For those who hate Tony, it's a win. For those who love Tony, it's a big a** win."

