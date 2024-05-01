Why AEW Star Kenny Omega Is 'Done' With Death Matches

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been known to be able to do just about anything in wrestling. 60 minute world title matches, high-flying spotfests, even the occasional death match, Omega's versatility has been one of the things that has made him such a fan favorite over the years. However, one of those specialities might be done for Omega as he was recently asked about Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page's Texas Death Match on a recent Twitch stream.

"When I saw that I thought 'oh thank goodness someone is doing this type of stuff to this degree' because I can never reach these heights, I can never be this extreme, I'm never going to drink anyone's blood," Omega explained. "You guys, that's your thing now, you can have it, it was kind of a liberating feeling like 'okay death match Kenny is done because we've got guys who are way crazier than me out there.'"

Omega's feuds with Jon Moxley have featured a lot of blood and violence, with the most high-profile being their Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match from AEW Revolution in 2021. The match has gone down in infamy as one of the worst endings in AEW history, which Omega believes is a massive shame.

"I was very excited about the idea, it was such a learning process...and it reinforced the idea that there's so much more that goes into a good wrestling match, or wrestling show, or wrestling event, or wrestling...just everything that goes into the presentation of a high stakes match," Omega said. "The Cleaner" explained that he always wants to be in control of things so that he can blame himself if things go wrong, but the ending of that match was so far out of his control that he was mildly traumatized afterwards.

