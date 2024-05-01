WWE NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Next Week

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title against both Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley during "WWE NXT" Spring Breakin' Week One. During last night's "NXT," Perez confronted "NXT" General Manager Ava about why she wasn't drafted to the main roster. Much to her surprise, Ava introduced her to her next opponent, Chelsea Green. Following the segment, their match is now set for next week's "NXT" installment.

Notably, Green was recently drafted to "WWE SmackDown" alongside Piper Niven, which makes her return to "NXT" and title shot a bit odd. Green did, however, have a backstage interview during the show, where she explained that she's currently a "hot commodity" and that her return to the brand is simply just a cameo. According to online records, the last time Perez and Green faced one another was 2021's ROH Glory by Honor pay-per-view, and the "NXT" Women's Champion has yet to suffer a defeat to Green.

It remains to be seen if Perez will lose the title to Green next week, but it might just be safe to bet on the reigning NXT Women's Champion instead considering that her opponent is technically signed to "SmackDown." For any fans wondering what the plans are for Perez, a "Fightful Select" report last month claimed that the star has impressed WWE higher-ups. Reportedly, backstage officials have been happy with her heel character as well as her professionalism behind the scenes. They also apparently believe she'll have a lot of success in WWE. Based on this, it'll likely only be a matter of time before she makes her move to the main roster.

