Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For NXT Star Roxanne Perez

After first signing with WWE in 2022, Roxanne Perez quickly rose to become one of the most popular performers on "WWE NXT." In her two years with the company, Perez has held the "NXT" Women's Championship and the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Cora Jade, and it seems WWE has more big things planned for Perez's future.

A new report from Fightful Select indicates plans for WWE to bring Perez up to the main roster, but it's not certain when that will occur. For now, there are officials in NXT pushing for Perez to stay and maintain her current heel character.

Perez turned heel last month at NXT Roadblock and is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the "NXT" Women's Championship this weekend at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. So far, backstage officials are said to be very happy with the latest iteration of Perez's character, with some supporting the idea that Perez should win the title on Saturday. WWE officials have reportedly praised the young star's professionalism and shared the belief that Perez has a great deal of potential for success in the company.

Another notable element of the report states that there was a plan for Perez to reunite with Jade after turning heel, but Jade suffered a torn ACL in January that will keep her out of action for most of 2024. The two were onscreen partners in 2022 before Jade turned on Perez while the two still held the tag titles, leading to an intense feud. The pair's storyline will likely continue in some form following Jade's return.