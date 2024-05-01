WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Says This AEW Star Is His Favorite Wrestler Today

Choosing his favorite wrestler of all time is a difficult task for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who listed no less than seven names when asked on a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show." But when it comes down to today, Angle's list of favorites is much shorter, and AEW's Kenny Omega is right there at the top. "My favorite wrestler today is Kenny Omega," Angle said after running off a list of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, Chris Benoit, and Eddie Guerrero as his all-time favorites. "I love Kenny," he added. "I think he's doing a really good job. He is the best in-ring performer right now. Him or AJ Styles."

Advertisement

Angle, of course, had a storied rivalry with Styles in TNA (and a one-off, two-and-a-half minute no-contest on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 2019) but he never did get to face Omega, who makes his return to "AEW Dynamite" tonight in his first appearance since December. If he were still wrestling, Angle says that Omega and Will Ospreay would be at the top of his list of guys with whom he'd love to square off.

"Will is every bit as good as Kenny Omega," Angle said. "I mean, he is really that good. They can have possibly the greatest match of all time if they haven't already. Kenny's always been my favorite, but Will is really incredible too. My hat is off to both of those guys."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement