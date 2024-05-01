AEW Boss Tony Khan Responds To Recent Comments From WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was in the news recently after he made a few comments regarding AEW. Goldberg has been out of WWE contract since the end of 2022, which has ultimately led to a number of rumors over the past year about him potentially joining AEW. However, the former WCW World Champion recently shot the idea down himself by calling AEW 'too cheesy,' and saying there wasn't a chance of him joining the company.

This is something AEW President Tony Khan has denied outright, as he recently explained in an interview with YoJoshMartinez that Goldberg, at one point at least, actually wanted to work with AEW. "Bill wanted to work here," Khan said. "I met with Bill several times, Bill was looking to work here so I don't know what ... you know it's funny because I had a bunch of nice meetings with Bill and would have honestly been interested in doing something. So since you brought it up, I have a lot of respect for Bill, but I was surprised by that because certainly that wasn't what he said to me when he was talking to me about maybe working here at some point, which I've always been open to."

Khan admitted that he thinks the world of Goldberg, and that he's always had good interactions with him whenever they've spoke, so he was caught off guard by his comments, but stated that Goldberg is entitled to his opinion. Khan also noted that Goldberg had seen Sting's last match at AEW Revolution in March, and was pleased to see one of his good friends get the send off he deserved, but for right now, it seems that AEW won't be giving Goldberg that treatment any time soon.

