Cody Rhodes Says WWE WrestleMania 40 Couldn't Have Gone Better Except For One Thing

Last month was a big one for Cody Rhodes, as he walked out of WWE WrestleMania 40 having "finished his story" by capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship with a win over Roman Reigns. Looking back on the experience of the entire weekend while speaking on "Cheap Heat," Rhodes said everything went smoothly, save for an incident that could have potentially been much worse.

"I had a fairly humbling moment a few nights before WrestleMania — my bus [caught] fire outside of Lincoln Financial," Rhodes said. "[It was humbling] knowing that all your things might go up in flames, minus the pair of boots that I took off as I was standing out in the rain watching this thing burn. Thankfully, that fire department handled it [and] put it out."

Rhodes reiterated his immense respect for the Philadelphia Fire Department, stating that he intends to do something nice for the workers soon. It was previously revealed that the bus caught fire in the middle of the night while Rhodes was asleep on it. The WWE champion heard a loud bang followed by the sound of his driver warning him to get off the bus. According to Rhodes, the vehicle "was up in a big fireball" for a brief period of time before the firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

In the time since Rhodes' bus fire and title win, the wrestler has continued his run atop WWE but has yet to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a televised match. That changes at WWE Backlash: France, which will see Rhodes defend the title against AJ Styles, who hasn't held a singles championship within the company since 2020.

