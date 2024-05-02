Former WWE Announcer Goes Off On Ronda Rousey Following Recent Comments

Ronda Rousey has been in the news a lot over the past few weeks, as she's had a number of things to say about her time in both WWE and UFC. Rousey's comments come following the release of a new book in which she reveals the toxic culture backstage in WWE, her disdain for former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and multiple concussion-related issues that she hid from people in order to keep fighting and wrestling. Now, former WWE commentator Jimmy Smith has fired back.

Speaking on SiriusXM's "Unlocking the Cage" on Wednesday, Smith said Rousey is the type of person who wants all of the credit for her successes and none of the blame for her failures, and took issue with the logic of her claim that she chose WWE over UFC because of her issues with concussions. Smith then launched into a profanity-laden rant about how Rousey is perceived by her co-workers.

"Ronda, if you are listening," Smith began. "The people behind the scenes, camera people, audio people, the people you can push around, the people you can bully, and the people you can talk down to can't stand your f***ing a**. Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn't stand her."

