AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/1/2024

All Elite Wrestling returned to Canada for the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," which featured Kenny Omega returning to the company for the first time since December 2023, but being attacked by The Elite, who went so far as to push Omega off a stretcher as he was being loaded into an ambulance. AEW is firmly on the road to Double or Nothing on May 26, but how many people tuned in to see the latest stop?

According to Wrestlenomics, the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite" averaged a total of 703,000 viewers, marking a 3% increase from the 683,000 viewers the April 24 episode garnered the previous week. As far as the key 18-49 demographic is concerned, the show saw a small increase on that front as well, earning a 0.24 number compared to the 0.23 number earned seven days earlier. The episode faced stiff sports competition and finished third for the night behind both the NBA and NHL playoffs. In terms of quarter-hours, the May 1 "Dynamite" got its strongest numbers from Q1, but also saw spikes during Chris Jericho's match with Katsuyori Shibata and the closing segment with Omega and The Elite.

Much like their trip to Toronto on March 20, there was also a live episode of "AEW Rampage" tagged on to the end of "Dynamite" due to the show being pre-empted this Friday. "Rampage" did strong numbers, averaging 431,000 viewers and a 0.15 number in the 18-49 demographic. The next episode of the show will also be pre-empted, taking place immediately after the May 11 edition of "AEW Collision," with the company looking to return "Rampage" to its regular timeslot on May 17.

