Big Bill Helps Chris Jericho Win FTW Title Match Stuffed With Chops And Plunder

After defeating Hook in a FTW Rules match at AEW Dynasty, Chris Jericho sought to succeed in his first FTW Championship title defense against Katsuyori Shibata on this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite." By the time the dust settled in the hockey puck-heavy, no-disqualification title match, Jericho won via pinfall — only thanks to "Learning Tree" prospect, Big Bill.

Advertisement

Jericho and Shibata were gridlocked in their contest. Jericho took advantage of the no-disqualification stipulation, and employed the use of the FTW trash can lid and a bag full of hockey pucks in the first act of the match. The Canadian crowd saw a five-minute session composed solely of back-to-back chops between the men, but while Jericho's chest was red and purple with pain, Shibata's stoic strength shone through. In the final moments of the match, Shibata seemed to have Jericho beat after a series of kendo stick whips, but as he was setting up a table, Big Bill entered the ring to send Shibata crashing through his work. Jericho capitalized on Bill's interference to narrowly retain the FTW Championship.

Advertisement

Bill has been vocal in his desire to sit underneath "The Learning Tree" since the April 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite". Previously, Jericho expressed nothing more than mild interest in Bill and only promised Bill that he would be watching the younger talent's progress. While Bill has made his dedication to Jericho and his tutelage rather clear with tonight's interference, Jericho has yet to comment on whether Bill is or is not officially associated with "The Learning Tree".