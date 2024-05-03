High-Level WWE Executive Resigns

A prominent executive has tendered their resignation to WWE, with Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum informing the company earlier this week that he would be leaving. Dave Meltzer first reported the news in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and Wrestling Inc. has since confirmed Blum's resignation with WWE sources.

The executive had been with WWE since 2006, beginning as an Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff under Vince McMahon. He eventually rose to become an EVP of Operations and was made the company's COO last year with the completion of the UFC merger under Endeavor.

Blum has been identified as "Corporate Officer No. 2" in the civil lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. In the lawsuit, Blum is accused of being one of the individuals who assisted in covering up sexual misconduct being committed by both McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Specifically, Blum is said to have been in frequent contact with Grant, getting her set up with various positions in the company at the behest of McMahon without asking her very many questions. The lawsuit states that Blum also warned McMahon that there were "rumors circulating" about a relationship between McMahon and Grant.

The latest development on the lawsuit has seen McMahon and his attorneys move to prevent a trial from taking place, arguing that Grant signed an agreement that would put the issue into private arbitration. After initially claiming to be another victim of McMahon, Laurinaitis and his team have since come out publicly in support of the motion for arbitration.

As of now, there are no specific details revealing why Blum has decided to resign. It was confirmed that it was his decision, however, rather than something forced on him by the company.