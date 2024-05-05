WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Assesses Heels Across Pro Wrestling Landscape

Many would call WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield one of the industry's great heels, with the Texas native making the move in the 2000s from a tough guy gimmick in the APA to a rich businessman character that fans despised. The retired wrestler recently made an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," during which JBL discussed the current state of villains throughout pro wrestling. According to Layfield, the industry has been lacking the presence of a heel that is truly hated by fans.

"You've gotta have that super-heel, and I'm not sure we've had one lately," Layfield said. "There's a couple out there that could be. Drew McIntyre could be one. MJF could be one."

While the obvious answer to a recent "super-heel" would be Roman Reigns, JBL pointed out that Reigns was more of an "attraction star" and somebody fans were still excited to see. In order to have a truly successful hot period in wrestling, JBL argued that it's necessary to have a villain that the audience genuinely disdains, and neither McIntyre nor MJF are there yet.