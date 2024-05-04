Fans Already Divided Over Drew Gulak's WWE Release

News of Drew Gulak's release from WWE has fans divided over the decision. Gulak was one of a number of cuts to the "WWE NXT" roster reported last night, with his departure coming not long after Ronda Rousey had detailed an unappreciated interaction with him backstage where he'd pulled at the drawstring on her sweatpants.

Gulak himself addressed the allegation, recognizing that it did happen as she had described, but reasoning he had been reaching for a handshake. Some questioned how a handshake attempt would lead into pulling at someone's trousers, and Gulak had been subsequently written off of TV after being "killed" by Tony D'Angelo and The Family. With Gulak's release hitting the internet, fans were quick to offer their own individual takes on the matter. Some sympathized with him, feeling that he had been treated poorly after eight years of employment.

"Damn Drew Gulak had a job for life there. Wonder what he does now," wrote one Reddit user. Another said, "Did him so dirty." Others recognized that it may have been a matter of time after Rousey's allegation, although some felt he did no favors in giving credence to the incident. "I think it was over as soon as he mishandled his response to the Ronda Rousey accusations," another Reddit user opined. While it was also said, "The Gulak release seems like it came because they're [WWE] on their tiptoes right now and basically cannot have a whiff of bad PR. But does it feel fair? Not necessarily, unless the version of events he came out with were a bold faced lie."

