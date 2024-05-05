Jim Ross Reacts To Seeing AEW President Tony Khan In A Neck Brace During NFL Draft

AEW president Tony Khan has been away from All Elite Wrestling during their recent trip to Canada as he is still feeling the effects of being dumped on his head by The Young Bucks. The AEW EVPs, along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, attacked Khan in Daily's Place on April 24, leaving him with no other option than to appear during the NFL Draft weekend in a neck brace, which he wore throughout all of the Jacksonville Jaguars coverage and his interviews on the NFL Network. On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross appreciated the adherence to old-school kayfabe.

Advertisement

"He just did it, he sold it, and he did exactly what an old school, an old-timer would do, you sell the injury," Ross said. "You just don't throw it away and forget about it, so I was very–whether I liked the physicality or not, it all depends on how it's going to be followed up on, on how well we're going to like it. But the fact that Tony followed through and completed the cycle of wearing that neck brace...I was proud of him for doing that because it was old school."

Khan did make a brief appearance via a video message on the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," though he was abruptly cut off by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, using their status as EVPs to take control of the show. It's unclear when Khan will return to the road as the company's next set of shows will also take place in Canada.

Advertisement

Please credit "Grilling JR" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.