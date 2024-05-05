Matt Hardy Thinks These AEW Stars Will Have A 'Big Year'

He might not be a part of AEW anymore, but Matt Hardy has certainly got a lot of nice things to say about his former colleagues. Hardy left the promotion at the end of his contract, choosing not to sign a new deal, and has instead decided to return to TNA under his old "Broken" persona. Now that he's an outsider looking in, Hardy was asked on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" which stars he thinks are set to breakout as major names throughout 2024.

Advertisement

"I think with the love the AEW fans have shown Will Ospreay, and I think the way Tony [Khan] feels about Will Ospreay, and the type of wrestling matches he's putting out, he's putting out these incredible matches, and that is what Tony Khan is about through and through and through, I could see a breakout year for Will Ospreay." Hardy explained that Ospreay has been good for a very long time, but the fact that he's now getting the chance to be a star on American TV is an even bigger indicator that 2024 could be Ospreay's year.

However, Ospreay wasn't the only AEW star Hardy has high hopes for in 2024. "Mariah May has been doing real good, I can see her doing even better," Hardy said. "I think [Kazuchika] Okada is going to seem like he is having a breakout year to the American audience, because he's playing a different role." Hardy went on to praise the work that Okada has been doing with The Young Bucks and The Elite, portraying the most villainous character of his career so far, and that the former NJPW star could be elevated extremely high by working with the AEW EVPs.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.