AEW's Jon Moxley And Jack Perry, TNA's Mustafa Ali, Booked For NJPW Resurgence Card

NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming Resurgence pay-per-view in the US, which will feature the likes of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Jack Perry, Zack Sabre Jr., and Mustafa Ali, to name a few.

The show, which will be held on May 11 in Ontario, California, will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and AEW star Jon Moxley defend his title against Shota Umino, while Strong Openweight Champion Kingston will put his championship on the line against Bullet Club's Gabe Kidd. AEW star Lance Archer has the chance to win the NJPW World Television Championship when he faces holder Jeff Cobb, while Zack Sabre Jr. and Hiroshi Tanahashi will face off in a singles match.

Jack Perry, whose return to pro wrestling following his suspension from AEW came in NJPW at the start of the year, will team up with Evil and Ren Narita to face The DKC, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii in a six-man tag team match. Mustafa Ali, who made his NJPW debut in April, will return to the promotion at Resurgence where he will face off against Lio Rush. Since his WWE exit, Ali has wrestled in TNA, recently winning the TNA X Division Championship, but is also wrestling in other promotions, one of which is NJPW.

Other matches on the Resurgence card include NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi facing Yuya Uemura, while Hikuleo and El Phantasmo of Guerrillas of Destiny will be looking to regain the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship from title holders TMDK, who won it from them in April.