Former Cameron Grimes Booked For First Independent Show Following WWE Release

Cameron Grimes was one of many WWE stars released from the company in April 2024, a decision he was extremely upset about. Grimes had been with the company since 2019 and had been an active part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster since 2023, so his departure caught a lot of people off-guard. Many people expected Grimes to be booked almost immediately after his 90-day non-compete clause expires, and that seems to be the case.

Advertisement

Going by his former name of Trevor Lee, the former WWE star has been announced for the Elevation Pro Wrestling show Homecoming, which takes place at the Elevation Pro Wrestling Arena in Lexington, North Carolina on July 27.

🚨SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Elevation Pro Wrestling presents: "HOMECOMING " Join us as we WELCOME HOME former WWE superstar TREVOR LEE! 🗓️: Saturday JULY 27, 2024 📍: Elevation Pro Wrestling Arena

599 S. Railroad St. Lexington, NC

27292 🎟️: https://t.co/MAHAVyowXd pic.twitter.com/asp8ZTxr2k — Elevation Pro Wrestling (@TheElevationPro) May 5, 2024

Lee will take on fellow North Carolina native Andrew Everett, a man with whom Lee has a long history in companies like TNA, PWG, and CZW. The two men also had many famous bouts for the CWF promotion in North Carolina, with their 650-minute two-out-of-three falls match in 2014 often being cited as a highlight for Lee, Everett, and the promotion itself.

Advertisement

Lee has already made it very clear that he will continue to wrestle on a regular basis following his WWE release, but feels as if that he has learned how to be more of a professional thanks to his time in WWE. While with the company, he became NXT North American Champion at Stand and Deliver 2022, and with the help of "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, he became the Million Dollar Champion in 2021 after defeating LA Knight at the final "NXT" TakeOver event, and will seemingly go down as final champion in the title's lineage.