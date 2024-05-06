TNA's Matt Hardy Comments On How He And Jeff Envision Ending Their In-Ring Careers

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most popular tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. Through their work in WWE, TNA, ROH, and even AEW, Matt and Jeff Hardy have carved out a legacy that few teams can match, but at time of writing, the two men are working for different companies. While Jeff remains in AEW, Matt has since left there to return to TNA and revive the "Broken Matt" persona that rejuvenated his career in the 2010s.

Despite not working for the same company, Matt knows that the ultimate goal for him and his brother is to end their careers the way they started; as a tag team. "It is very important to us to finish how we started," Hardy said in an interview with ComicBook. "We started as two brothers on this journey. Our goal was to win the tag team titles of the world one time, and obviously we did that many times over. We do want to end that way. We've talked and we're both very aware of that. We want to end our careers together as a team."

Jeff's contract with AEW has been the subject of much discussion since Matt's return to TNA. The former WWE Champion has reportedly told people his contract will expire in the spring, but given the amount of hiatuses and injuries he has had in AEW, there is a possibility that his contract could be extended to accommodate that lost time. Hardy has been away from AEW since February after breaking his nose during a match with Sammy Guevara, who is also away from AEW at present as he was suspended for not following proper concussion protocol during his match with Hardy.

