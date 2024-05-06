WWE's Booker T Sends Well Wishes To Recently Injured AEW Star

A WWE Hall of Famer is sending his best wishes to an AEW star who is on the shelf with an injury. "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs was hurt on the April 24 "AEW Dynamite," in the main event match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championships against Jon Moxley. The star suffered a reportedly severe knee injury, which will require surgery, before the match was ended via referee's decision. Current "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T acknowledged Hobbs on a recent episode of his "Hall Of Fame" podcast. Booker said he tries not to get "too caught up" in AEW situations, but wanted to wish Hobbs well, and said he planned on calling him when they got off the air.

"I want to send out a heartfelt 'get well soon' to my man Will Hobbs," he said. "I'll call Will, check on him. But he tore something, I think in his knee. He's going to be down for awhile. He has to have surgery. I swear for the last year or so, man, I've just been telling Will, 'Don't get hurt. Don't get hurt.' That's one of the things about the business. It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when' something like that could happen. Just want to wish a speedy recovery to my man Will Hobbs."

Booker has previously described Hobbs as "his boy" and said he "loves everything about" the AEW star. He said the pair sometimes talk, and Hobbs goes to him for "knowledge." Before being signed with AEW, Hobbs trained at a variety of places, including the WWE star's Reality of Wrestling. The former TNT Champion and current member of the Don Callis Family addressed the injury on social media, saying he felt angry and disappointed, but he will come back better from the injury. In a post, Hobbs said he was told by doctors "not to worry," and he would be "bringing hell" with him upon his return.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.