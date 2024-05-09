Matt Hardy Says This Former WWE Star 'Adds Something' Everywhere He Goes

Nic Nemeth, previously known as Dolph Ziggler, was released by WWE last year but has since found undeniable success elsewhere in the wrestling world, appearing in promotions like NJPW, TNA, and AAA. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Nemeth's former WWE coworker Matt Hardy discussed what Nemeth brings to the table in each promotion.

"I think Nic Nemeth adds something to wherever he goes," Hardy said. "First and foremost, this is kind of his first dance, really, with being outside of [WWE]. ... [That means] having to fight for everything you get, but there is a great life to be made out there if you work hard and you bust your ass, especially if you have the TV time of a WWE behind you. And Nic has obviously had that — he was there for 18 [or] 19 years."

With such a lengthy WWE run behind him, Nemeth will bring attention along with him wherever he wrestles. On top of that, young wrestlers can learn a lot from a performer who has spent so much time working at the industry's highest level.

Nemeth was recently the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion until losing the title to David Finlay at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku. The former WWE performer still holds the AAA Mega Championship, however, which Nemeth captured last month after a match against controversial former WWE star Alberto Del Rio. At the same time, Nemeth has continued working in smaller promotions around the country.

"He's killing it," Hardy continued. "Last Sunday, I was at the AML show where he ... returned to team with his old tag team partner Brad Attitude. ... They had a hell of a house, man. They had over 1,100 people in that venue that night, and it was great."

