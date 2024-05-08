WWE Star Braun Strowman Looks Back On His Time With The Wyatt Family

Upon his arrival to WWE's main roster in 2015, Braun Strowman was positioned as a member of The Wyatt Family alongside the likes of Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper. On a recent episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Strowman looked back on his time in The Wyatt Family, which spanned just over one year. While his stint in The Wyatt Family was relatively brief in comparison to the faction's three founding members, Strowman remains forever thankful for the opportunity to work with them.

"[The Wyatt Family] changed my entire life," Strowman said. "I was this kid that was told he was never gonna make it, never gonna be anything. [I was a] bullied, fat kid growing up. And having a group of guys, three talented, unbelievable human beings take me under their wing and show me the ways through this crazy business, words can't really explain how grateful I am for that, because I'm not where I am in life without those guys."

Strowman's connection to Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was particularly deep, so much so that he, and several other WWE talents, got fireflies tattooed on their bodies in the wake of his untimely death last year. Following the death of Wyatt, and Luke Harper, Strowman has also made an extra effort to carry forth the legacy of the entire Wyatt Family, which initially formed in 2013.

"From the day Windham saw me the first time, he knew that he needed me. He did everything he could and lobbied for me to be a part of the family. So like I said, it was meant to be," Strowman said.

