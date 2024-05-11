Kevin Nash Opens Up About WWE Attitude Era Star Steve Blackman

WWE legend Kevin Nash has looked back on Attitude Era star Steve Blackman, praising his impressive physique.

The Attitude Era played host to some of the biggest names in the business, who were at the peak of their powers, and would now be considered Hall of Fame legends. However, it was also known for its strong midcard where a lot of stars had their devoted followers for many reasons, and one of those performers was "The Lethal Weapon" Steve Blackman. Someone else who was a fan of Blackman was Nash, who looked back on the last time he saw Blackman on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"Nice guy," Nash said. "Last time I saw Steve, we did a signing some place up in Canada together, and there was a live alligator at the f**king place we were at."

Nash's co-host Sean Oliver told a story of being at a late night bar with a number of wrestlers when Blackman arrived, having traveled straight from the airport. Despite it being 1 a.m. when he arrived, Blackman reportedly asked Oliver if he knew if there were any gyms that were still open. This prompted Nash to chime in with a remark that referenced the recent issues he's had with some of the appearances of those who currently work for AEW. "He had a great body ... that's why he's not working for AEW," Nash joked.

Blackman began his career in the '80s but found fame in WWE, who signed him to a full-time contract in 1997. He went on to win the Hardcore Championship a total of six times and became a cult hero amongst WWE fans.

