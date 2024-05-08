Why Bully Ray Says The Drew McIntyre-CM Punk Segment From WWE Raw 'Fell Flat'

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has given his take on the "WWE Raw" segment between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre last Monday. During the first hour, WWE cut backstage to McIntyre yelling at Adam Pearce for pulling him from the King of the Ring tournament, leading to McIntyre storming off, getting in his car, and driving out of the arena.

Advertisement

Just moments later, Punk arrived looking for McIntyre. After Pearce told him McIntyre had already left, Punk made his way to the ring to cut a promo and tempt McIntyre to turn around and come back to the arena. While that seemed to prompt McIntyre returning, he wouldn't appear for the rest of the night.

On "Busted Open Radio", Bully explained how he felt the entire segment was ineffective due to McIntyre not returning after Punk instigated him to do so. "I acquitted it to the first time Vince McMahon ever told me, if you're going to pull out a table, make sure somebody goes through it cause it's very anti-climatic ... We all thought that Drew was going to stop at the red light, see it on social media, turn around and come back in right? So let's assume Drew stops at the red light, turns the car around, comes speeding back into the arena ... they shoot to the back and there's Drew, gets out of the car, slams the door shut, walks through the back, goes through gorilla, comes through the curtain, walks to the ring and there's CM Punk, now what?"

Advertisement