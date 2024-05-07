WWE RAW 5/6/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While this episode of "Raw" was not entirely the breath of fresh air I was expecting after Backlash on Saturday, there were certainly a few things I did enjoy on the show, and the build up for two important title matches in Saudi Arabia at King and Queen of the Ring was one. Granted, the build to both of these matches started well before Backlash, but they were solidified Monday night, with three weeks to go until the premium live event. As someone who wasn't thrilled by the lack of build to many matches on the Backlash card, this hit a high note for me. While it could be argued they may be just as predictable as the Backlash title matches, at least Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship and the triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed have substance. They're also much more exciting to me than say, AJ Styles trying in vain to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

When it comes to Lynch and Morgan, I'm actually not so sure that match is predictable. You have Morgan's fans online who have been going crazy wanting to see their girl get her chance to shine once again, and Lynch has been getting Hulk Hogan comps to Hulk Hogan with her championship win after Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the belt due to injury. I've seen some argue that the company slapping the championship on Lynch after a battle royal win was the wrong thing to do. It could be argued that it's Morgan's time to shine, and Lynch was a transitional champion due to an unfortunate circumstance. I can't remember if and even when a women's championship has traded hands on a show in Saudi Arabia, and the possibility of it happening here is intriguing. I'm glad this match was set in stone tonight, and this is a feud I'm sure is going to get plenty more heat behind it as we move forward in the month.

The other most intriguing storyline on "Raw" is Zayn's ongoing feud with the newly-heel Gable. This has been bubbling since Gable was "training" Zayn before his championship victory over GUNTHER at WrestleMania, and I'm glad it's still going after Gable lost fair and square to Zayn in the champion's home country. The addition of Reed to the title picture wasn't entirely necessary to me, but it's absolutely been growing on me, and I like having a bigger guy who only cares about the championship in this dynamic. I love that this triple threat match was officially made on tonight's "Raw." The segments with Lynch, Morgan, and the ongoing story with the Intercontinental Championship might not have had anything to do with the actual King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, and while it did kind of throw the pacing of the show off, I'm glad things were made official for the upcoming premium live event, and throw-away matches weren't made closer to the event. After a lackluster Backlash, this is absolutely what I wanted to see on tonight's episode of "Raw."

Written by Daisy Ruth