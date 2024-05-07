Two Tournament Matches Pulled From WWE Raw Card, Will Take Place On Weekend Live Event

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments kicked off on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" but two anticipated matchups, one from each bracket, have been bumped, as per Fightful Select via X. Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio on the men's side and Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega will now take place at a WWE live event sometime this weekend.

Advertisement

The post did not indicate when or where, exactly, these matches might take place but WWE's live event calendar shows SuperShows in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday and Macon, Georgia on Sunday. Both postponed matches would have been a rarity for audiences to behold, with Baszler/Vega facing each other for the very first time in singles action and Kingston/Mysterio meeting for only the second time ever and first since 2008.

"Main Event" Jey Uso, replacing an injured Drew McIntyre, defeated Finn Balor to kick off "Raw" in the tournament's first match with GUNTHER vs. Sheamus and former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet still to come. As for the Queen of the Ring contenders, tonight's show will feature IYO SKY vs. Natalya, Asuka vs. former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria in her "Raw" debut, and Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile.

Advertisement