Bully Ray Weighs In On WWE Having King Of The Ring Matches At House Shows

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments kicked off during "WWE Raw," but fans were surprised to see two scheduled matches pushed from the show. Kofi Kingston was to take on Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega and Shayna Bazsler were set to face off, but it was revealed that both matches would instead be taking place at live events over the weekend. It was a decision that upset some fans, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" that he thinks having the tournament matches on a live show isn't a bad thing. He said he loved the idea, and that King of the Ring was a "flagship" event he enjoyed back in the day.

"I remember back when I was working with WWE, the boys would always request to do some different stuff on live events," he explained. "Why can't championships change hands on live events? Why can't we have a little bit of continuity from TV to live events to back to TV? ... Anything can happen on any given day. I love the fact that the King and Queen of the Ring has been brought back ... Doing it on live events only encourages more fans to get out there, people who want to follow this tournament-style event."

Bully said he believes it's going to work, and even though WWE doesn't need help selling tickets, it's a good idea to "keep the houses packed." As for the match results, the ECW legend said he would tell fans the winners right away, and there's no reason why they can't. "I would chop the match up into a social media clip," Bully said. "'Here's the highlights of the match, here's what you would've seen if you showed up ... And here's who's moving on in the King or Queen of the ring. Tune in to 'Raw' to see what's next.'"

