AEW's Will Ospreay Discusses Evolving As A Promo Artist, Dealing With ADHD

Will Ospreay brought a unique Essex flair to AEW after joining the promotion full-time this year, marking his first run with a major promotion in the United States. Alongside his acclaimed matches opposite Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita at pay-per-views this year, he attracted a lot of attention for a fiery promo that aimed a dig towards WWE CCO Paul Levesque.

But Ospreay himself said during "AEW Unrestricted" that he doesn't think he is a good talker.

"I've never been a good promo, I'll be honest with you," he said. "If you look at some of the stuff I did in New Japan, like, this is something that I do credit New Japan for, after a match, as soon as you're done, you could be p***ing blood, you could be dying from exhaustion, they're like comment ... Half the time you're, like, dying. So they would force you in a weird way to do promos and it's not really instructed, like what you can and can't say. So you would just sometimes ramble. And a lot of the time, I just didn't really know what to say."

The "Aerial Assassin" further explained how he has come to accept who he is as a person, helped by his formal ADHD diagnosis in 2019. But he does believe that there's always room for improvement with his promo work.

"I need to focus on the camera. And this is where I have ADHD and it is one of those things you can tell. Because when I'm cutting a promo, I can't make eye contact with people and it's, I know I need to work on it, but it's just something I've had for flipping ages, not realized about it. I only found out I had ADHD when I was in, like, 2019 in Japan. So straight away you're going, 'Oh my god, that makes so much sense.' Like, I'm so impulsive, I get it now. So they're the things I struggle with."