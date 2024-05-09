Bully Ray On Who Should Win WWE's Men's King Of The Ring Tournament

WWE has brought back one of its most popular staple tournaments after a three year hiatus, and a new king and queen will be crowned in Saudi Arabia. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are already well underway, with GUNTHER, Jey Uso, and Ilja Dragunov moving on to the next round on the men's side. More matches will be held on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, as well as on a WWE live event over the weekend. Many fans are speculating already who will come out victorious and be named King of the Ring. "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray contemplated the men's bracket and said his overall favorite to win the tournament is former record-setting Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. "The Ring General" defeated a newly-returned Sheamus in Monday's main event of "WWE Raw."

"Last night, the defeat of Sheamus is a strong win for GUNTHER," Bully Ray said. "Because Sheamus was GUNTHER kinda before GUNTHER was GUNTHER."

Despite thinking GUNTHER takes it all, Bully Ray was also torn over the last-minute addition of Jey Uso, who was brought in to the tournament after Drew McIntyre was pulled due to an injury and went on to defeat Finn Balor.