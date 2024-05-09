Adam Copeland Reveals Why Gangrel Wasn't Involved In His Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

Former WWE star Adam Copeland wrestled his final WrestleMania match (at least for now) in 2023, when he faced Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. The match is remembered for Copeland's legendary entrance as "Brood Edge,'" complete with the song "South of Heaven" by metal icons Slayer. However, there was one element of the entrance that was missing: the vampiric former leader of The Brood, Gangrel.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Copeland was asked if WWE attempted to bring Gangrel in for a one-off appearance that night, to which Copeland responded that he pushed for it to happen, but his efforts were in vain.

"I tried and I just got shut down. Every person shut it down," Copeland said. "So this isn't a knock on WWE, but I'd always get the 'well, nobody remembers.' People remember, wrestling fans remember, and I think wrestling fans want to be rewarded for remembering, and that's a way to reward them. That's what I've always felt."

Copeland used a recent example from his time in AEW to illustrate his point.

"Fast forward to me and Matt Cardona doing a Cope Open, and his music hits and he comes out. I mean, they remembered," Copeland said, referring to his previous WWE history with Cardona. "So I've always been a fan of pulling in things from the past and kind of integrating them into current things. But yeah, that was one I just kept getting shut down. I realized that was not a hill to die on, because it didn't get to happen."

Advertisement

While WWE never had him appear with Copeland, Gangrel has appeared in AEW, joining The Young Bucks on an episode of "AEW Rampage" back in 2022 when the AEW EVPs were feuding with The Hardys, who themselves once aligned with Gangrel as The New Brood.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.