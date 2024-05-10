WWE Star Kevin Owens Discusses Current 'Bootleg' Incarnation Of The Bloodline

While they were once arguably the most united faction in WWE, The Bloodline has seen a trio of departures over the last 16 months, specifically that of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and most recently, Jimmy Uso. In the wake of these exits, WWE fans have since been introduced to a new version of The Bloodline, comprised of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Paul Heyman, and the currently absent Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," The Bloodline's recurring rival Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on their recent shake-up.

"It's a bootleg Bloodline," Owens said. "No matter what's happened between me and Roman Reigns and The Usos and everything, I have an incredible amount of respect for those guys because they've been on the road. They've done everything we've done. I've been all over the world with them. Tama Tonga, I don't know him. I know he's been wrestling for a long time, but I have no idea. Up until he showed up a few weeks ago, I never met the guy. I've never been around him. You come in the way they did, just a real coward's way, you know? I don't really know what Solo's [deal is]. Solo, he's been around for a few years, [he's] nothing like the Usos, nothing like Roman. I don't respect this Bloodline."

As Owens alluded to, the additions of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa emerged under some sneaky circumstances. In the case of Tonga, his arrival to "WWE SmackDown" came at the expense of Jimmy Uso, who received a back-stabbing beatdown at the hands of Tonga and Sikoa. For Loa, his entry into WWE's Bloodline faction cost Owens and Randy Orton a win at the 2024 WWE Backlash premium live event.

