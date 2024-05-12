AEW Star Will Ospreay Discusses Effects Of Continental Commute, Bryan Danielson Match

AEW star Will Ospreay has discussed his well-received match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty and the difficulties of traveling from the United Kingdom to North America.

"The Aerial Assassin" was recently featured on the "Swerve City Podcast" where he opened up about feeling sick, especially during some of his televised matches, and alluded to the cause either being from general anxiety or lengthy travel.

"I've been feeling sick and I don't know whether it's like anxiety or maybe it's just the exhaustion from traveling back and forth so much, man. But that's a real thing, every single week I get on a flight from London, Heathrow [Airport] and I go to whatever state that I'm required to go to in America. But, like, I've been feeling sick, man, like in all of my matches, like even the one against Cesaro, at one point I generally thought I was going to throw up in the ring," said the Englishman.

Ospreay shared how worried he was about falling ill ahead of his match with Bryan Danielson at Dynasty. He also explained how being in the same ring with "The American Dragon" was the first time he felt he truly belonged in AEW.

"I was so worried, I kept saying to myself, 'Man, like, don't be sick, like don't, like got to be in control of all of this.' The moment that bell rung, it was just ... there was nothing, man. There was nothing like blocking me, there was nothing making me feel like I don't belong here. Like even when I [had] done the Kenny match and the Jericho match, I still feel like I was punching up. For the first time, like, I generally felt like I was meant to be a part of this."

Ospreay walked away with a win in his match with Danielson, which was the first meeting between the two.

