Kofi Kingston Reflects On WWE Draft

Kofi Kingston has expressed his thoughts on The New Day being drafted to "WWE Raw," the second consecutive year that Kingston and Xavier Woods will be staying on Monday nights.

On a recent edition of the "Battleground Podcast," Kingston spoke about how excited they are about being on the red brand and also stated that the "A" show is wherever The New Day are on.

"Draft position is always funny man, I think for us it didn't really matter where we went because we know that the 'A' show is whatever show that we're on, you know what I'm saying? Not to toot our own horn but the greatest tag team of all time, the greatest tag team on the roster right now, you know, the most consistent. We've been doing it for a very, very long time so wherever your boys, The New Day day, are is where the 'A' show is going to be. But, needless to say, we are ecstatic about being back on 'Raw.'"

Kingston is excited to work with the new tag teams in the division, noting how deep the current "Raw" roster is post the draft. "We got a lot of new tag teams to mix it up with ... but now that everything, the dust has settled, as they say, I think that it's great, man, it's going to be awesome. 'Raw' is amazing, totally stacked right now with all the people that we got on here, so I'm looking forward to seeing what we do and what we bring to the table."

The New Day have not won tag team championship gold on the main roster since 2021 when they won the "WWE Raw" Tag Team titles against The Hurt Business. However, both Kingston and Woods had a stint as "NXT" Tag Team champions last year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.