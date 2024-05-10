Backstage Report Offers Further Details On Drew Gulak's WWE Departure

Last month, while doing press for her recent memoir, former WWE star Ronda Rousey described an incident backstage at the promotion with wrestler Drew Gulak, accusing Gulak of inappropriately grabbing the string of her sweatpants. Immediately following the public allegation, Gulak was taken off "WWE NXT," where he had been appearing with some regularity. Though it was initially reported that WWE released Gulak along with some other talent earlier this month, company CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque later stated that Gulak's contract had simply expired.

Writing in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered some additional details on the situation. According to Meltzer, various individuals within the company stated that Gulak's departure was related to Rousey's allegation. WWE was said to have investigated the incident but failed to come to a definitive conclusion. Still, the decision was made to allow Gulak's contract to expire.

In addition to the matter with Rousey, Gulak has been accused of being difficult to work with, including stories about the performer being vindictive toward other wrestlers in the ring. Meltzer reports that the situation with Rousey became public at the same time other backstage issues were coalescing with Gulak, and his contract happened to be coming to an end.

After more than a decade on the independent scene, Gulak started with WWE during the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016, signing with the company afterwards. He continued his run over the next few years, including winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The wrestler's contract expired in 2020 but the company brought him back later that year, with Gulak continuing as a minor onscreen character while also working behind the scenes, training Bad Bunny among others.