Update On AEW Star Chuck Taylor's Injury

AEW star Chuck Taylor has only wrestled one match in 2024, that being the Parking Lot Fight against his former best friend Trent Beretta. At the end of that match, Beretta brutally attacked Taylor's already injured ankle, leading to Orange Cassidy announcing to the crowd on the May 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite" that Taylor will never wrestle again.

While some people have speculated that this is an angle to eventually lead to a rematch between Taylor and Beretta, the injury is not only legitimate but so is the idea that Taylor may never wrestle again. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Taylor is done with wrestling. On the May 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Excalibur explained that Taylor's fractured ankle has caused bone necrosis, and fragments are now underneath his cartilage. The report notes that "Superstar" Billy Graham had the same issues of bones dying in his ankle and hip.

The report noted that the AEW roster is full of people who have been medically retired in the past like Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Katsuyori Shibata, and more, but that even if Taylor has surgery on his injured ankle, he still might not be able to come back. Taylor has been a member of the AEW roster since the company's inception in 2019, where he and Beretta wrestled on the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view against The Hybrid 2. He is also a former two-time PWG World Champion and has even tag team gold with the likes of WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano.

