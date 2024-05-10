Why AEW Star Adam Copeland Doesn't Buy Into The Idea Of 'Legacy' In Wrestling

Adam Copeland has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years and has built quite the resume for himself, especially when it comes to statistics. He has acquired 33 championships during his time in both WWE and AEW, as well as main-eventing WrestleMania. However, while speaking "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Copeland went into detail about not believing in building his own legacy. Even with countless accomplishments, he believes that the industry professionals around him are the people who made him successful.

Advertisement

"I think the legacy thing, I don't really buy into it. I think legacies are created by the people that make the video packages and the people who book and they decide whether you have a legacy or not, so I don't get wrapped up in it. You know, it's not like I'm the New York Islanders in the early '80s, where you're legitimately winning four Stanley Cups in a row; that's a legacy okay, this is entertainment, you know? Is there really a legacy, I personally don't look at it that way ... I don't buy it. My legacy to me and this is how I look at it: Am I raising good human beings? That's my legacy, not what I do in spandex."

Copeland has also revealed how much longer he has left on his current AEW contract, and explained that there are still so many wrestlers he wants to work with before it expires. At the time of this writing, he is the AEW TNT Champion after winning it from long-term friend and rival Christian Cage.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.