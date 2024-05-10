WWE Star Jade Cargill Opens Up About Working With Tag Partner Bianca Belair

Though she has only just joined the promotion, Jade Cargill has already solidified her place on the WWE roster by capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair. Making an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Cargill discussed the connection between herself and the former world champion.

"We're two strong females," Cargill said. "We go out there, we're both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, I can do all the athletic things. She's strong, she's 'The EST.' I'm just as strong, or stronger."

According to Cargill, she and Belair became fast friends upon meeting, making their onscreen partnership feel natural. On top of that, the two share some of the same goals, one of which they already met by capturing the tag championship together.

"The entire locker room is phenomenal. They're all talented women," Cargill continued. "The fact that they put two powerhouses together — I don't know about the other women, what they're going to do, but we're definitely gonna elevate this boat and tear through the locker room."

Cargill confirmed that she looks up to what Belair has accomplished in the industry already but clarified one way in which she does not want to follow in her tag partner's footsteps — with her own reality show. Though the two are aligned now, Cargill seemed to hint at a potential feud down the line by saying that many expected the two to clash upon meeting. For now, however, the women are focused on learning the ropes of working together in a tag team, with plans to better the entire roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast"