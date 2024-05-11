AEW's Skye Blue Responds To Wave Of Online Support Following Harassment At ROH Taping

AEW star Skye Blue has been the subject of much discussion since the May 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air. Following the live broadcast, several matches were taped for an upcoming episode of "ROH on HonorClub," which is set to air later this month. During Blue's match with Rachel Ellering, a fan sitting ringside began hurling derogatory and vulgar comments towards Blue, eventually being escorted out of the building after referee Aubrey Edwards called for security.

Several wrestlers have spoken up in defense of the AEW star (especially after one fan on social media said the incident happened because Blue was showing too much skin) including Ellering, Deonna Purrazzo, and WWE star Chelsea Green. Now, Blue herself has now taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank everyone for their support.

"I'm beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support," Blue wrote. "Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it's appreciated. Let's make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don't have to deal with this s***."

I'm beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support. Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it's appreciated 💙

Let's make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don't have to deal with this shit. — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) May 10, 2024

The 24-year old Blue has already had a busy 2024 in All Elite Wrestling, working 12 matches so far this year across "Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," "AEW Collision," the Revolution Zero Hour, and now "ROH." Her most recent match on AEW TV was a loss to Willow Nightingale on the May 1 edition of "Rampage" for the TBS Championship, a Manitoba Massacre match that saw Blue take the fall after being laid out in the remains of a table covered in barbed wire.