WWE Star Jade Cargill Names Celebrities She'd Like To See In Wrestling World

WWE is no stranger to bringing celebrities into the world of professional wrestling, whether it be to have them serve as special guest hosts of "WWE Raw," treat the WWE Universe to live music, or even take some bumps in the ring. As this trend continues in 2024, newly-crowned WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill was recently asked to identify which celebrities she would like to see crossover to WWE next, and potentially lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

"I would love to see Latto. I would love to see Megan Thee Stallion. I would love to see Nicki [Minaj]," Cargill told "Battleground Podcast." "There's a couple people I would love to see in the ring. I had [rapper] Trina with me as well [in AEW]. If they're welcome for the challenge and want to take these bumps and these hits, bring them on. If they're willing to work hard obviously, because to be a part of this industry is a gift. It's hard work. I think it's something that we shouldn't just invite anybody to because we work hard, and we want people that respect the business and that's going to go out there and put their best foot out as well and hold these secrets."

In addition to the aforementioned musical talents, Cargill is interested in seeing professional athletes step into the ring as well — specifically track-and-field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, former WNBA player Candace Parker, and legendary tennis player Serena Williams.

Looking back at WWE WrestleMania 40, Cargill also noted that she tried to convince R&B singer Coco Jones to join her, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in the ring for their six-woman tag match at the event. While Jones' management declined that particular opportunity, Jones still treated fans to a live rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to kick off night one of WrestleMania 40.

